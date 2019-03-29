‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Episode Titles Revealed
Posted on Friday, March 29th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for its second season in exactly one week, and as a magical gift to fans, Netflix has revealed the episode titles for all nine new episodes. Trouble may be brewing for Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), but only anticipation is brewing for the show’s fans. See the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 episodes titles in the short teaser below.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 Episode Titles
nine brand new chapters, can you handle it? CAOS returns in one week. pic.twitter.com/oHOqEsD3al
— Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 29, 2019
Here are the episode titles, according to the trailer:
- Chapter 12 – The Epiphany
- Chapter 13 – The Passion of Sabrina Spellman
- Chapter 14 – Lupercalia
- Chapter 15 – Doctor Cerberbus’s House of Horror
- Chapter 16 – Blackwood
- Chapter 17 – The Missionaries
- Chapter 18 – The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman
- Chapter 19 – The Mandrake
- Chapter 20 – Mephisto Waltz
There isn’t much to glean from these episodes, except perhaps some cool hints that we may be dealing with a werewolf (“Lupercalia”) and a killer plant (“The Mandrake”). Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) also looks like he’ll be getting an episode to himself with “Blackwood,” which should be intriguing seeing as he’s a character whose antagonism with Sabrina and whose shifting morality are always a cause of interest.
It’s probably noteworthy that there are two episodes ending with “…of Sabrina Spellman.” Only one episode used that same wording in season 1, and it was a pivotal one: Chapter 3’s “The Trial of Sabrina Spellman.” My guess is these will be two plot-heavy episodes pertaining to the larger season arc and Sabrina’s own wrestling with her dark witch and mortal sides.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 2 on April 5, 2019.
It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell.