Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for its second season in exactly one week, and as a magical gift to fans, Netflix has revealed the episode titles for all nine new episodes. Trouble may be brewing for Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), but only anticipation is brewing for the show’s fans. See the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 episodes titles in the short teaser below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 Episode Titles

nine brand new chapters, can you handle it? CAOS returns in one week. pic.twitter.com/oHOqEsD3al — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 29, 2019

Here are the episode titles, according to the trailer:

Chapter 12 – The Epiphany

Chapter 13 – The Passion of Sabrina Spellman

Chapter 14 – Lupercalia

Chapter 15 – Doctor Cerberbus’s House of Horror

Chapter 16 – Blackwood

Chapter 17 – The Missionaries

Chapter 18 – The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman

Chapter 19 – The Mandrake

Chapter 20 – Mephisto Waltz

There isn’t much to glean from these episodes, except perhaps some cool hints that we may be dealing with a werewolf (“Lupercalia”) and a killer plant (“The Mandrake”). Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) also looks like he’ll be getting an episode to himself with “Blackwood,” which should be intriguing seeing as he’s a character whose antagonism with Sabrina and whose shifting morality are always a cause of interest.

It’s probably noteworthy that there are two episodes ending with “…of Sabrina Spellman.” Only one episode used that same wording in season 1, and it was a pivotal one: Chapter 3’s “The Trial of Sabrina Spellman.” My guess is these will be two plot-heavy episodes pertaining to the larger season arc and Sabrina’s own wrestling with her dark witch and mortal sides.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 2 on April 5, 2019.