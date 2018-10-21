Chilling Adventures of Sabrina puts a horror-movie spin on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, updating the Archie Comic into the 21st century with darkness (and a touch of humor). A new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina clip gives viewers their best look at the show yet, highlighting Kiernan Shipka‘s performance as the teen witch, along with Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as her two aunts. The clip finds Sabrina at odds with her aunts, who want her to fully embrace the world of witchcraft.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Clip

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, 15 going on 16 Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), who is half mortal and half witch, is facing a difficult choice. On her 16th birthday – which falls on Halloween – she’ll have to leave the human world behind and fully embrace a life of witchcraft. For this to happen, she has to submit to a Dark Baptism, in which she signs her name in the book of the Dark Lord, aka Satan. Sabrina is torn, though – she’s happy with her mortal life, and her mortal friends, and doesn’t want to leave them behind. This hesitation is preposterous to her Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto), who is hellbent on making sure Sabrina goes through with the baptism. Sabrina’s Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis) is a little more understanding, as you can see in the clip above.

For the most part, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is enjoyable. There are enough horror movie references peppered throughout the show to please fans, and Shipka’s performance as the teen witch is charming. At the same time, the series can be a tad uneven, and like most Netflix shows, it’s about two episodes too long. As I wrote in my review:

One can also sense a much better show buried under all this atmosphere, clawing to get out. Perhaps now that the growing pains are over with, the inevitable second season will thrive. For now, though, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina leave something to be desired. You’ll probably have fun, but when all is said and done, you’ll likely long to conjure up something more rewarding.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives on Netflix October 26, 2018.