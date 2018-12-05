Christmas is coming early at the Spellmans’ household, with Netflix dropping the first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale. The holiday special for the wildly popular Satanic Sabrina TV series takes the “chilling” in its title seriously, conjuring up some creepy demons and an evil Santa for the upcoming episode. The holidays never seemed so haunted.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina A Midwinter’s Tale Trailer

If it weren’t for A Midwinter’s Tale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans would’ve been cursed with a six month-long wait for the second season of the supernatural horror series. But thankfully, Satan has gifted us with a one-off holiday special directed by Riverdale alum Jeff Wollnough from a script written by Donna Thorland and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. And it’s chock full of demons, haunted nutcracker dolls, and a murderous Santa Claus — you know, all the usual pagan merriment that comes on the longest night of the year.

The episode, which was announced by Aguirre-Sacasa last month, centers around the Winter Solstice, when families gather around the Yule Log to sing some pagan carols and tell ghost stories — and ready themselves for some unwelcome visitors. Which in this case, include a ghostly demon and a sinister Santa that terrorize witches and mortals alike.

Billed as a one-off holiday special, A Midwinter’s Tale is part of the impressive slate of Christmas-themed programming being offered by Netflix this year. The trailer comes on the heels of the announcement for the premiere of season 2, which will feature Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alexis Denisoff as well as star Kiernan Shipka‘s baby clone, McKenna Grace, as a young Sabrina.

Here is the synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale:

“The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — you never know what might come down the chimney…”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale premieres on Netflix on December 14, 2018.