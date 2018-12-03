‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date
Posted on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 is coming – and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might have expected. The first season of the Netflix series dropped in October, but you won’t have to wait a full year to return to Greendale. The new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 trailer reveals that the return date is set for April 2019.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Trailer
I mostly enjoyed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix’s dark take on the Archie Comics character. The show had a great aesthetic, and some wonderful performances – but something seemed off. All the pieces didn’t quite fit together. This trailer for season 2, however, looks to be the show I was hoping season 1 would be. Season 1 ended with half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) embracing the witch side of her bloodline, leaving her old human life behind. Which means season 2 will have Sabrina up to all sorts of dark magic – and I’m here for it. I’m hoping that the flaws in season 1 were just growing pains related to having to set everything up – there was a lot of exposition. Perhaps now that Sabrina’s world is firmly established, season 2 will be free to go wild and have some fun in the process.
Netflix ordered two seasons at once, so Sabrina season 1 and 2 (or parts 1 and 2, as Netflix is calling them) were shot back to back. As a result, the second season is arriving a hell of a lot sooner than you might expect – April 5, 2019. This is no doubt good for fans, but gives me a bit of a pause. By shooting both seasons back to back, the writers may not have had enough time to learn from the mistakes of season 1, and improve on them. Fingers crossed.
If April 5 seems too far away for your liking, you’re in luck: on December 14, Netflix will drop a Sabrina Christmas special titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto.
