Cherry, the new Russo Brothers movie starring Tom Holland, features a score from composer Henry Jackman – and we’re debuting an exclusive track. Jackman has a long list of credits, including soundtracks for X-Men: First Class, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle, Captain America: Civil War, and many more.

Cherry Soundtrack

In Cherry, Tom Holland plays “a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.”

The Cherry soundtrack comes from composer Henry Jackman, and will be released by Lakeshore Records on February 26 via Apple Music and other digital service providers. But we’re debuting the first single, “The Comedown,” which is also available exclusively on Apple Music for 60 days.

Jackman studied classical music at Oxford and sang in the St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir while also getting “involved in the underground rave scene and began producing popular electronica music and dance remixes, eventually working with artists such as Seal and The Art of Noise. In 2006 he caught the attention of film composers Hans Zimmer and John Powell, and began writing additional music for Zimmer and Powell on Kung Fu Panda, and then for Zimmer on The Dark Knight, The Da Vinci Code, and The Pirates of the Caribbean films.” All of this evolved into Jackman composing movie scores on his own. He previously worked with the Russo Brothers on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

I’ve seen Cherry, and I can tell you that I’m not really a fan of the film. That said, Jackman’s music is quite good, particularly this track, which is melancholy and a tad haunting. Whatever you end up thinking of the movie I think you’ll dig the score. Cherry premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.