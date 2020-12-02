Cherry, the first Russo Brothers movie since Avengers: Endgame, now has a release date. The pic, which stars Tom Holland as an Army vet who becomes a bank robber, will open in theaters in February 2021 before heading to Apple TV+ in March 2021. In addition to Holland, Cherry stars Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini, and is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Nico Walker.

The Cherry release date has finally been revealed. Actually, make that release dates. The movie will first open in theaters on February 26, 2021, and then premieres globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. That will also still qualify it for a potential Oscar run, since the Academy Awards expanded the eligibility period for feature films through February 28, 2021.

Cherry “follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, “Cherry” is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.”

The film is adapted from the novel of the same name, and the novel is based partially on a true story, as author Nico Walker is indeed an Army vet who served time in prison for bank robbery (he was released in October 2019). Anthony and Joe Russo direct from a script by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg.