Good morning, Angels. It’s time to get back in action. Elizabeth Banks brings back Charlie’s Angels for a new generation, with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska stepping into the lead roles of the team of private eyes. The new Charlie’s Angels takes things international, with Charles Townsend’s agency expanding all over the globe. Watch the Charlie’s Angels trailer below.

Charlie’s Angels Trailer

If this summer movie season has taught us anything, it’s that audiences may no longer be inclined to flock to movies based on “brand awareness.” That might spell bad news for Charlie’s Angels, Elizabeth Banks’s new action-movie/comedy update of the TV series. Time will tell if this film finds an audience, but at the very least, Banks has assembled a cool cast.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are the new Angels, while Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart all play Bosley. How, you may be asking, could these three very different actors be playing the same character? The answer is simple: Bosley is now a code-name, adopted by the various people running the Townsend agencies all over the world. Here’s the synopsis to clarify things:

Charlie’s Angels have always provided security and investigative skills to private clients, and now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly trained women all over the globe – multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

In regards to the new Angels, Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) is “the hard-partying, highly skilled wild card”; Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) is “the ex-MI6 muscle of the group”; and Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott) is “the MIT-trained scientist”, described by Banks as “the heart of the movie.” In addition to the fine folks mentioned above, Charlie’s Angels also stars Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said when the film was first announced. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Charlie’s Angels opens November 15.