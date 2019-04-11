The Charlie’s Angels first look is here, giving us our first glimpse of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in Elizabeth Banks‘ reboot. Although you probably shouldn’t call it a reboot. According to Banks, the new Charlie’s Angels is a “continuation” that actually references the events of both the original Charlie’s Angels TV series, and the two movies from the 2000s featuring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

EW has a big piece digging into the new Charlie’s Angels reboot, which also happens to feature the first official images from the film. They’re bright and colorful, and reveal Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in various costumes as they go about their big missions. Banks comments that Charles Townsend’s agency has gone global after so many yeas in business: “If you were rich in 1976, you only got richer. Charles Townsend is richer than ever, so he’s grown the business into a global spy agency.”

The piece also gives us our first real details on the new Angels: Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) is “the hard-partying, highly skilled wild card”; Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) is “the ex-MI6 muscle of the group”; and Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott) is “the MIT-trained scientist who”, described by Banks as “the heart of the movie.”

In addition to the three Angels, Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou all play Bosley. In the original TV show, Bosley was the frontman for the Townsend operation (you never saw Charlie). The character was played by Bill Murray in the first Charlie’s Angels movie, and then Bernie Mac in the sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. In the new film, “Bosley” has become a rank in the organization. “All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names,” Banks says, “but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, ‘Well, that must mean it’s more than a name.'”

Beyond that, Banks stresses the movie is really about teamwork. “It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” the filmmaker says. “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

Overall, I like the look of what I see here. I don’t know how this will turn out, but the cast is solid, and I hope the film ends up being fun. Charlie’s Angels opens November 15. See some of the first look images below, including a look at Noah Centineo‘s mystery character. “I don’t want to give too much away about Noah,” Banks says, “but he’s a friend mostly to Naomi’s character.”