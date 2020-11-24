Dave Chappelle is calling his fans to boycott…Chappelle’s Show? The 2003 sketch comedy show which Chappelle co-created and hosted initially ran on Comedy Central, and is now available on several streaming services — which Chappelle isn’t very happy about. See, it comes down to an issue of pay, after he signed a lucrative contract with Comedy Central for which he “never got paid.” So until he gets paid, Chappelle would rather Chappelle’s Show not be available to stream anywhere, and Netflix — which has partnered with the comedian for several comedy specials — was more than happy to oblige, removing the sketch show from its platform.

Netflix has removed Chappelle’s Show from its platform, at the request of none other than star and co-creator Dave Chappelle himself, Variety reports. Chappelle, who has formed a relationship with Netflix over the past few years with the release of a few successful standup specials for the service, said on Instagram that he was surprised to find Chappelle’s Show streaming there, because he did not approve the decision or get paid for it. According to Chappelle, when he quit Chappelle’s Show after its abbreviated three-season run on Comedy Central, he had “never got paid” for his lucrative contract with the network:

“They didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ’cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

When Chappelle brought this issue up with Netflix, the streamer was quick to comply, quietly taking Chappelle’s Show down from the service. “That’s why I like working for Netflix,” Chappelle said of the quick response. “They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.” And Netflix probably likes working with Chappelle too — the comedian signed a $20 million-per-release comedy-special deal with the streamer that has produced five standup specials, one of which won an Emmy.

But Chappelle’s Show is still streaming on other platforms, like HBO Max. Because of that, the comedian is calling on his fans to “boycott” the show on all the streaming services it’s on, until he gets paid. The sites that license the show from rights holders ViacomCBS are essentially “fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said.

“If you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything worthwhile about me,” Chappelle pleaded. “I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show. I’m not asking you to boycott any network — boycott me. Boycott Chappelle’s Show. Do not watch it unless they pay me.”

You can watch Chappelle’s full 18-minute Instagram video on the issue, which is titled “Unforgiven,” below: