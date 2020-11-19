Back in the spring of 2019, it was said that Doug Liman‘s new sci-fi film Chaos Walking was “unreleasable,” and Lionsgate was going to spend millions of dollars on reshoots in an attempt to fix it. Well, we can finally get a taste of those results as the first Chaos Walking trailer has arrived, revealing that Tom Holland lives on a planet where all women have disappeared and the inner-monologues of men are unwillingly audible for anyone to hear. That’s made all the more complicated when Daisy Ridley shows up.

Chaos Walking Trailer

There’s a basic premise at the center of the story where Tom Holland’s character Todd realizes he needs to help this new arrived woman Viola (Daisy Ridley) survive on this planet of men, forcing them to make a run for it in the dangerous wilderness. But the sci-fi elements add a new wrinkle, and it appears there’s some kind of alien in the woods that’s hunting them down. I have no idea what that’s all about.

Knowing that this project has had a long, troubled road to the big screen, I’m a little worried about exactly how this movie will fare once it’s finally released. It was intended for release this year, but ended up being relegated to the dumping ground of January 2021. That date probably won’t stick since audiences probably still won’t be rushing out to see new movies in theaters until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine readily available in the spring/summer, but maybe Lionsgate just wants it out there so they don’t have to worry about it anymore.

Based on The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first in a series of books by Patrick Ness, Chaos Walking also stars Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma).

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.



Chaos Walking is currently slated to hit theaters on January 22, 2021, but we’ll see if that stays the case.