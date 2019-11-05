Actor and handsome man Channing Tatum is about to move into directing with Dog, a road-trip comedy that he’ll co-helm with Reid Carolin. Tatum will also star in the film, which is about an Army Ranger on a road trip (with his dog) to attend a funeral. I have only one question: will the dog be a good dog? Ha, trick question – all dogs are good dogs.

Deadline has the scoop on Channing Tatum’s directorial debut Dog. Tatum will co-direct with longtime collaborator Reid Carolin, with a script by Tatum, Carolin, and Brett Rodriguez. Here’s the synopsis:

Tatum will play Army Ranger Briggs who, alongside his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, haul ass down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend’s – and handler’s – funeral. One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last. Together, they’ll drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of some overly aggressive pot farmers, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, teach each other how to love again, and give each other a chance for new life.

This kind of sounds like Turner and Hooch with Channing Tatum, and that’s fine. All I can say is that dog better not die, or I will be furious. And now let’s watch a video about the Belgian Malinois.

And here’s some more info:

Belgian Malinois—or “Mals,” as their fans call them—are driven and extremely intelligent. They have become the preferred dog for military service and law enforcement. Some serve as bomb-sniffers in Iraq and Afghanistan; and one is rumored to have accompanied the Navy Seals who assassinated Osama bin Laden. They take their name from the town that first bred them: Maline, Belgium. This large and high-energy breed can grow to between 40-80 pounds and lives an average of 14-16 years. The breed is recognized by the American Kennel Club and classified as a member of the Herding group.

You might be thinking, “Did we really need all that info about the dog breed that’s in this movie?” The answer is yes. Yes, you did.

Principal photography on Dog (which needs a better title) is set to begin either spring or summer of 2020.