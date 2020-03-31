Content! It’s all about content! And if you’re already running out of things to watch at home, CBS All Access is here to help. The streaming subscription service was already offering up a free trial for 30 days, but since it looks like we’re going to be social distancing for at least another month, they’ve extended the trial period for another 30 days. That means you can get a 60-day CBS All Access free trial right now, giving you plenty of time to binge The Twilight Zone reboot and more.

Mashable called our attention to the 60-day CBS All Access free trial. All you have to do is head over to the streaming service’s website, and when you go to checkout, use the promo code GIFT and sign up for a one-month free trial. Once your account is created, then go into your account settings and in the “Subscription & Billing” area you can put in the ENJOY promo code to add another free month.

With two months of CBS All Access, you’ll have plenty of time to stream as much Star Trek as you please. They have everything from Star Trek: The Animated Series to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Plus, you’ll find the CBS All Access exclusives Star Trek Discovery and Star Trek: Picard available there too. (If you’re wondering where the original Star Trek series from 1966 is streaming, you’ll have to head to Hulu or Amazon Prime).

That’s not all the sci-fi offerings CBS All Access has. You can also find both the original iteration of The Twilight Zone and the reboot of the anthology series from executive producer Jordan Peele. Our review painted a complimentary portrait of the modern spin on the classic series, so now’s the time to check it out.

All you crime procedural fans out there will get plenty of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS, including the spin-offs NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, and CSI: Miami. There’s also both the original and new versions of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0.

Reality show junkies can get their fix with tons of episodes of Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. Even though Big Brother might hit a little too close to home for everyone stuck at home, the other two shows will be therapeutic for those who are desperate for a change of scenery.

But if you’re not interested in any of those contemporary shows, there are plenty of classics available too, including I Love Lucy, Magnum P.I. Mission: Impossible, Family Ties, Gunsmoke, Taxi, and Perry Mason.

The only way to figure out what you want to watch from CBS All Access is to sign up for that free channel. So enjoy!