Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. It’s time for a new Cats trailer! When the first trailer for the Tom Hooper-directed musical dropped, everyone stopped what they were doing to marvel at how weird and kind of creepy the movie looked. Rather than dress his cast up in furry cat costumes, Hooper employed digital fur technology to conjure up mutated half-human/half-cat creatures. And now we get to see them in action all over again! Watch the latest Cats trailer below!

Cats Trailer

I am not kidding when I say I am very excited to see Cats. Do I think the movie will be good? I have no idea. But I do know it’ll be fascinating to watch. No matter how this turns out, Cats is destined to be one of the year’s most memorable films. Of course, it’ll probably be memorable for all the wrong reasons, but hey – let’s try to stay positive.

In Cats, “Over the course of a single night, a tribe of cats called the Jellicles make what is known as ‘the Jellicle choice’ and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.” The Cats stage production had its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years. In 1983, the Broadway production arrived and ran for 18 years. And now, at last, her ewe are, with the Cats movie. The film “reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.”

James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward all star in the film, which adapts Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s famous Broadway musical to the big screen. On stage, the cats of Cats are actors wearing feline costumes. And while it probably would’ve been perfectly acceptable for director Tom Hooper to dress his cast up in similar garb, he instead opted to use CGI to slap human faces on digital bodies. The results are…well…you can see for yourself. What say you? Does the digital fur technology look better here than it did in that first trailer? Or is it just more of the same?

Cats opens December 20.