Will Diego Luna finally get to touch Jabba the Hutt?

Perhaps one day soon we’ll actually learn the answer to that pressing question, because Luna has confirmed that the Rogue One prequel series which centers on his Cassian Andor character in the Star Wars galaxy has officially begun filming in London.

ComingSoon pointed out that Luna was a recent guest on an episode of the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host asked Luna a couple of questions about the upcoming Star Wars series. Luna confirmed that yes, production is underway in London, and he also seemed to confirm that the series will take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

We knew the show would be a Rogue One prequel spy adventure centering on his character’s early days in the rebellion against the Empire, and we previously heard that it would be set in the year 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, the battle that destroys the Death Star at the end of A New Hope), but this might be the first time we’re hearing a cast member say that it won’t dip into Revenge of the Sith territory on the timeline. For context, Revenge of the Sith ended in the year 19 BBY, so there’s still plenty of space between those projects to explore.

“It’s basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One,” Luna said. “The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!”

One could argue that you don’t need to see anything to understand Rogue One, since it was a standalone film designed to lead into A New Hope. But hey, Disney’s gotta milk that Star Wars cow somehow, baby!

“It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending,” Luna continued. “Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it’s fun to do something that isn’t just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.”

Tony Gilroy, who stepped in to tackle reshoots on Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner of this prequel show, and Black Mirror director Toby Haynes is directing the first three episodes.