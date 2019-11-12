Amazon is fully invested in Carnival Row, the dark fantasy series that is one of many shows vying to take the empty spot left by Game of Thrones. Even before the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-led series aired its first season, Amazon renewed the original series for a second season. Now, mere months after the first season dropped on Amazon Prime Video, Carnival Row season 2 has already begun production. To mark the start of production, the cast teased new plotlines and characters that will be introduced in the fantasy series in a video below.

Carnival Row Season 2 Production Begins

The stories of The Burgue are far from over. Orlando Bloom, @CaraDelevingne, @TheDavidGyasi, @TamzinMerchant and more of your favorites are now in production on Season 2 of #CarnivalRow. pic.twitter.com/Y5q8627D9Q — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) November 11, 2019

Delevingne, Bloom, Tamzin Merchant, and David Gyasi got together to tease the second season of Carnival Row in a hastily-thrown together video that celebrates the start of production. Shot exclusively in vertical dimensions on their phones, the cast teased new storylines and new characters that will be introduced in season 2. Delevingne was appropriately vague, stating that she was excited to see “What happens to all the characters? What happens to all their storylines?” but Bloom broke out the spoilers to tease, “My journey as Philo and what it means to be a half-blood.” That’s a revelation that I’m sure viewers of the series will know, but hopefully hasn’t dropped a spoiler on those still catching up with the series.

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, whose 2005 Hollywood Black List script forms the basis for this eight-episode fantasy noir series, Carnival Row stars Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, a fairy who is forced to flee her homeland after the humans invade. Living as refugee in the titular Carnival Row, Vignette happens upon her former, who she long thought to be dead, human detective Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Bloom), who is investigating a series of grisly murders against the Fae.

The series debuted in August this year to mixed reviews, though /Film reviewer Vanessa Armstrong was a fan, calling Carnival Row a “rich, dark fantasy series for adults.”

Carnival Row season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.