In your long history with the internet, you’ve undoubtedly encountered the Star Trek: The Next Generation meme featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) doing the famous facepalm maneuver in embarrassment of something stupid someone said online. Now you can deliver that meme in three-dimensional form right in front of your stupid friends’ faces with an elegant new bronze bust statue of that perfect moment in Star Trek history. See the outstanding Captain Picard facepalm bust below.

Captain Picard Facepalm Bust Statue

The item is a ThinkGeek exclusive for $69.99, and here’s how they describe it in all its bronze glory:

“Disappointing Captain Jean-Luc Picard is one of the worst things you can do. Seriously. In order, it’s: making a fool of yourself in front of Captain Picard, destroying the universe, and accidentally initiating the self-destruct sequence in your sleep. And since the dreaded Picard facepalm is such a big deal, we decided to “bronze it.” That way everyone can express their disappointment in us with bronzed Picards. Does it make the sting of embarrassment better or worse? We still don’t know. Set phasers to facepalm, the Captain Picard Facepalm Bust is back as a ThinkGeek Exclusive limited bronze edition! With so many opportunities to judge people, you might want to consider stocking up, especially if you’re more judgmental than Q. At least now you can “spill the tea” like a pro: Earl Grey. Hot.”

The bronze bust stands 6 inches tall, 4 inches wide and 2 and 3/4 inches and will be disappointed in your forever.