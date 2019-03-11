Captain Marvel isn’t just super-powered at the box office. The character’s powers themselves are incredibly super-charged – we’re talking “knock a space ship out of the sky with your hands” power here. Some people (who must hate fun) have argued the character is too powerful, and that being so unstoppable might make for boring confrontations in films to come. But according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Captain Marvel’s powers won’t be a problem.

Worried about Captain Marvel being too powerful? Don’t be. Take it from Kevin Feige – they’ve thought this through. During an interview with /Film, Feige explained that Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, is so powerful in her debut film because it ties into the plotline – the entire movie is building towards her big, ass-kicking moment:

“The point of this movie was to see her unleashed, unchained. What happens when she taps into her full potential not being held back. So it was not the time to hold back. It was not the time to, to emphasize limitations. We’d seen that over the course of the rest of the movie. We wanted to see her cut lose.”

Makes sense. And in films to come, this might not always be the case. As Feige says, no Marvel character is immortal:

“In future stories, well, none of the Marvel characters are immortal. Even ones that seem immortal, some people might be very hard to kill, but nobody’s un-killable. So if we’re lucky enough to see future adventures with Captain Marvel, of course there will be limitations and there will be Achilles heels and there will be things that we learn and see that it’s, it’s not as easy as a slicing through whatever she wants to at any point. But this wasn’t the time to accentuate that.”

In other words: relax. Marvel has had overpowered characters – Vision and Scarlet Witch, for instance. But their powers were slightly adjusted in subsequent films. This might sound like cheating, and in a way, it is. The real answer Feige seems to be giving is that each character’s specific powers are tailored to fit within a film’s storyline. If a movie requires Captain Marvel to be over-powered, she’s going to be over-powered. If it doesn’t, well, she’ll be a little less powerful. You may not like that answer, but I’m fine with it. It’s silly to get too hung-up over continuity with these films. Just enjoy the ride.