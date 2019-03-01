The latest Captain Marvel TV spot wisely did away with all the energy blasts and Skrulls, and gave us the one truly important part of the comic book movie: Goose the cat. Or rather, the maybe-cat.

Captain Marvel TV Spot

Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) pet is the star of this new TV spot, appropriately distracting S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) from the rather dire task at hand. No, there’s no such thing as distraction with Goose, there is only servitude. We are mere humble servants at the feet of this superior fluffy being and exist only to cater to his every need. Want your chin scratched? We’re there. Want to be the star of the best live-stream imaginable? You got it. Want some milk? Take two gallons worth. Goose is the best cat and no one can argue any differently.

Ahem, anyways, Goose is the star of the movie following Larson’s Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot-turned-Kree-warrior who finds herself caught in a galactic war between two alien races. Meanwhile, Goose is just minding his own business, which may be more substantial than his appearance suggests — in the comics, Carol’s pet is actually a shapeshifting alien known as a Flerken. “It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat,” Lashana Lynch recently told us. One thing Goose definitely is: fully cute.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson,Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, opens on March 8, 2019.