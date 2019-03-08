‘Captain Marvel’ Spoiler Discussion Podcast
Posted on Friday, March 8th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, writer Hoai-Tran Bui and special guest, Sean Gerber from Superhero News and Marvel Studios News podcast to have a Captain Marvel spoiler discussion.
If you haven't seen Captain Marvel, don't listen to this episode until you do!
In Our Feature Presentation: A Captain Marvel Spoiler Discussion.
- Stan Lee’s tribute and cameo
- The Skrull twist / Mendelsohn
- What this means for Secret Invasion
- Mar-Vell twist
- Why Monica Rambeau Might Be Important To The Future of the MCU
- The Tesseract:
- How did Wendy Lawson get the Tesseract?
- Goose the Cat: Everything We Know About Goose, the ‘Captain Marvel’ Cat Everyone Loves
- What is a Flerkin?
- Why was Goose’s name changed from the comics?
- Why is Goose at the Government base roaming around free?
- Where does the stuff inside Goose go?
- Is Goose now dead?
- Fury’s eye injury
- The Protector Initiative
- The End Credits scene:
- What can we expect in a sequel?
- Could it be another prequel?
- Ronan The Accuser
- Is Captain Marvel too powerful for the MCU?
- The Soundtrack
- Other Easter Eggs: ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Hints at an Infinity Stone Connection to ‘The Avengers’
All the other stuff you need to know:
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.