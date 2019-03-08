On the March 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, writer Hoai-Tran Bui and special guest, Sean Gerber from Superhero News and Marvel Studios News podcast to have a Captain Marvel spoiler discussion.

Opening Banter: If you haven’t seen Captain Marvel, don’t listen to this episode until you do!

In Our Feature Presentation: A Captain Marvel Spoiler Discussion.

