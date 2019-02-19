Well, here we are again – addressing toxic fandom. I’d really like it if we never had to talk about this sort of thing again, but that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The latest bit of toxic trolling is directed towards Captain Marvel, a movie that dares to have a woman (gasp!) as its lead character. The latest MCU adventure isn’t even out yet, but sexist trolls are already targeting Captain Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes, posting negative feedback before they’ve seen the movie.

The collective nightmare commonly known as Dudes Mad online Are at it again. If you head on over the Captain Marvel Rotten Tomatoes fan review section, you’ll see a string of negative comments outraged at both the film itself, and its star, Brie Larson. Larson hasn’t been afraid to use her lead role in a major superhero film to push for more inclusivity, which has infuriated certain people.

Part of the fury stems from a complete misinterpretation of something Larson said during an interview with Marie Claire. “About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white male,” said the actress. “Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive.”

Anyone who knows how to actually read can see that what Larson is saying there is that she wants the press tour for Captain Marvel (and her other films) to include more than just white male members of the media. She is in no way, shape, or form saying, “I want zero white males on this press tour!”

But that’s how a certain facet of toxic fans have chosen to interpret it. One quick glance at those Rotten Tomatoes comments features a string of individuals claiming that Larson has decried that white males cannot see Captain Marvel, something that hasn’t happened at all.

The plan – if you can call it that – is to somehow alter Captain Marvel‘s success, and paint a picture of the film as a failure. But that’s highly unlikely. The film is already headed towards a $100 million-plus opening weekend, which THR says will be “the biggest box-office debut since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stomped to $148 million last summer.” Some have been quick to point out that this number is lower than Black Panther‘s $202 million opening weekend, which certainly is true – but by no means suggests Captain Marvel is going to flop.

But reality and logic never stood in the way of the toxic fandom mindset before, so why should it now? In any case, Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.