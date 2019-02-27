It takes a lot of work to be Captain, and barring an actual military promotion, Brie Larson did all that work and more. Marvel has released new motivational clips of the star of Captain Marvel training to be the titular superhero, whether it be flying an F-16 or undergoing vigorous workouts to get in shape. Go behind the scenes to find out how Brie Larson becomes Carol Danvers in the new Captain Marvel clips below.

Captain Marvel Clips

Not since Top Gun has there been a major Hollywood movie where military pilots have played such a central role, and both Larson and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck took that element seriously. Larson famously visited the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her role, and the new Captain Marvel clip shows what went down during that visit. Larson took a ride in an F-16 and admired the real-life female Air Force pilots.

“The core of [Carol] is the Air Force,” Larson said in the clip. “That spirit of her, that sense of humor mixed with total capability in whatever challenge comes her way is really what Air Force pilots are like.”

The two other clips go into the grueling physical training that Larson had to go through to get into superhero shape. It’s admittedly not as fun as flying in an F-16, but just as inspirational.

Captain Marvel is gearing up to be the motivational superhero movie of the year, with Larson taking on the mantle of Marvel’s first solo female superhero. It’s a heavy burden, but one that Larson seems up to the challenge for. The film itself looks like it will be a blast, with the footage becoming more entertaining and early buzz painting a positive picture for the Marvel Studios movie.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, opens on March 8, 2019.