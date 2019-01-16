Every single dang character in Captain Marvel now has their own fancy character poster – including Captain Marvel’s cat, Goose. This is the first pet character poster in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, thus making this a momentous day for cinema. Also on display: young Nick Fury, young Agent Coulson, badly photoshopped Jude Law, and of course, Captain Marvel herself. See the Captain Marvel character posters below, and familiarize yourself with everyone human, alien, and feline.

I know what you’re saying right now. “Cut to the chase and show us the cat.” No – I refuse. All good things come to those who wait, and you’re going to have to wait to see Captain Marvel’s cat. And don’t you dare skip down to the bottom of this story – that would be cheating.

First up, here’s the star of the show, Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. As played by Brie Larson, Carol is a former U.S. Air Force pilot who has joined the Kree military unit called Starforce. She also seems to have lost most of her memories of her time on earth, and part of the film will be about her getting those memories back, while also kicking some ass.

Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury is here as well, and he’s looking a lot younger. The filmmakers employed VFX to de-age Jackson, since the movie is set in the 1990s. Fury also has yet to lose his eye here. Will we see how that happened, and how he got his now-famous eye-patch, in Captain Marvel? My guess is yes.

Ben Mendelsohn, Hollywood’s go-to bad guy actor, plays Talos. Talos is the shape-shifting leader of the alien race the Skrulls, and here we see him posing as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. If there’s one thing the MCU has taught us, it’s that S.H.I.E.L.D. gets infiltrated by villains a lot. They should probably look into that.

Oh holy shit, Annette Bening is in this movie? That’s pretty cool. Bening is playing “a Kree scientist who rescued Danvers and made her part Kree”, which is vague enough to suggest her character has a much bigger part to play in the movie, and they’re trying to keep it a secret. Anyway, I think you’ve waited enough. The cat poster is next.

Just kidding. It’s actually Phil Coulson, as played by Clark Gregg. Coulson is a rookie agent in the movie, and like Jackson, Gregg, too, has been de-aged to play the character as a younger man.

In this poster, you can see Gemma Chan playing popular X-Men character Mystique. Oh, my mistake. She’s actually playing Minn-Erva, a “Kree sniper and member of Starforce.”

Someone used way too many Photoshop filters on this poster of Jude Law. Law was originally rumored to be playing Mar-Vell, a character with some serious comic book history, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely. What we do know is that he’s playing the commander of Starforce who trains Carol. But there’s been some rumors that there’s more to his character than meets the eye. One thing is for sure: in the movie, his skin won’t be as cartoonishly smooth as it is here.

“Hey, where the hell is the cat?” you’re asking. Look, we have to get through all of these first. Besides, don’t you want to check out this poster of Korath, as played by Djimon Hounsou? Korath first popped-up in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he’s not the only Guardians character in the movie. Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser is back as well, but he didn’t get his own character poster for some reason. Sorry, Ronan.

Lashana Lynch plays Maria Rambeau, one of Carol’s oldest friends, and a fellow Air Force pilot. No doubt she’s going to reconnect with Carol when Carol ends up back on earth. And now, without further adieu, it’s time to see the official Captain Marvel cat poster. You’ve earned it.

What the?! Coulson again!? Oh no, I screwed up! Keep scrolling.

Alright, there he is. Captain Marve’s cat, Goose. In the comics, Carol has a cat named Chewie, after the famous Star Wars character. Here, the cat is named after Anthony Edwards’ character in Top Gun. I’m not quite sure why they changed it – after all, both Captain Marvel and Star Wars are Disney properties. In any case, Carol’s cat has quite a backstory in the comics, which you can read about here – but beware of spoilers.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.