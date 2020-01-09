Avengers: Endgame surprised fans by giving them a face-off that many thought could only ever exist in the comic books. During the time heist in the Battle of New York in 2012, Steve Rogers from 2023 is forced to square-off with a more headstrong version of himself from 2012. It’s a Captain America vs Captain America brawl, and now you can re-create it on your shelf with a set of statues from Iron Studios, one for each version of Cap. Check out the Captain America vs Captain America statues below.

Captain America vs Captain America Statutes – Avengers: Endgame

The 2023 version of Cap measures 7.4 inches high, 6.2 inches wide, and 5.9 inches long. Meanwhile, the 2012 version of Cap is a little bigger at 8.2 inches high, 7.4 inches wide, and 5.9 inches long. Both are handpainted, made in polystone, and feature impressive likenesses of Chris Evans. These are 1/10 scale statues that piece together as a diorama pair, each costing $119.99. So if you want to recreate the battle from the movie, you’ll be spending roughly $240 to snag them both.

Part of me wishes there was more of a diorama scene surrounding them, but the bases are detailed enough to make it work. Of course, if you want a cheaper version, you could always just get two different action figures and make it work that way.

You can see more images over at ToyArk, where they also have the pre-order links for both statues. There’s actually an entire series of battle diorama statues inspired by Avengers: Endgame that you can get from Iron Studios. Check out all the ones that have been revealed so far right here.