Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directors Anthony & Joe Russo brought Captain America into political thriller territory that called back to classic movies like The Conversation, Three Days of the condor, All the President’s Men, The Manchurian Candidate and more.

Despite pulling from classic thrillers and master filmmakers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier still has that comic book spectacle and style, and one of the most satisfying sequences is undoubtedly the elevator fight between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and nearly a dozen SHIELD (Hydra) agents. A new video has recently surfaced online showing a bit of the rehearsal process that allowed Chris Evans to take down all these formidable foes, and it should come as no surprise how meticulously planned these sequences are. Watch the Captain America: The Winter Soldier elevator fight rehearsal below.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Elevator Fight Rehearsal

The build-up to the fight itself in the movie is like waiting for a firecracker to go off. However, this video (via Reddit) almost makes me wish we got a different angle on the beginning of this brawl. In the actual scene, the fight begins when one of the soldiers draws their taser baton and tries to incapacitate Steve Rogers. But in this rehearsal video, it’s mesmerizing to see all of the stunt performers go from standing still to swarming Captain America. They almost move as one as soon as “action” is called, and it makes me wish we could see even more of the rehearsal beyond the first 15 seconds.

You’ll also notice that the rehearsal space has been made to replicate the close quarters of the elevator in which the scene takes place. While I’m not sure what the purpose of recreating the windows is in this case, I would wager that maybe it allows the stunt crew and choreographers know what elements of the set they have to play with for the fight. For example, knowing where the elevators windows are means they know whether they can have Cap smash one of the SHIELD agents’ heads through glass.

The elevator sequence got a bit of a redux in Avengers: Endgame. But rather than replicating the fight, directors Anthony & Joe Russo amusingly subverting expectations by having Captain America merely walk into the elevator where SHIELD agents were transporting Loki’s scepter and walk out of it with ease after pretending to be part of Hydra. It’s a moment that elicited laughs and applause of appreciation from longtime fans.

Here’s the full Captain America: The Winter Soldier elevator fight for your entertainment: