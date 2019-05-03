What does the future hold for Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Avengers: Endgame writers have hinted at a potential answer in a new interview, but we can’t begin to address their response without spoiling the events of Endgame. So consider this your spoiler warning, and continue on for their comments.

In a wide-ranging interview with Fandango, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked about the film’s poignant ending: the scene in which Old Captain America lives out his days with Peggy Carter. While they disagree with the directors about the nature of the film’s time travel and how that applies to the concept of alternate realities, the writers said there’s a chance that audiences could see the adventures of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter either in another movie or on a Disney+ show, and Markus responded:

“Possibly. I think maybe all I did was Steve was a stay-at-home dad and Peggy went to work at S.H.I.E.L.D. I don’t know that there were any adventures.”

Right now it’s basically a Schrödinger’s Cat scenario: Peggy and Steve lived happy lives over the course of their marriage without going on any adventures…until a Marvel Studios writer decides that in fact, they had plenty of adventures after all. I’m sure plenty of fans would love to see Steve and Peggy’s relationship developed even more in their own limited series on Disney+ – although Markus and McFeely, the guys who introduced the world to that relationship back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, confirm that they are not involved with the Disney+ shows at this time.

Elsewhere in the interview, the point was raised that since Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, receives Cap’s shield at the end, so do the writers now consider Sam to be the new Captain America? The answer seems obvious, but they both responded positively:

Stephen McFeely: As far as we know, yeah. Christopher Markus: Certainly seems like it to me.

While I’m not sure Marvel will be able to convince Chris Evans to suit up as Captain America once again, there’s always the chance that Evans could wear that old age makeup and appear in the upcoming Falcon and Winter Soldier show on Disney+, with the elderly Steve Rogers serving as a commander or technical advisor and dishing out orders to his former compatriots while they go on dangerous missions. There have been rumors of Disney offering Evans the chance to direct some of their Disney+ series, so this could be a nice way to keep him in the MCU fold even though he’s technically hung up his shield.