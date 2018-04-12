The Netflix-Free Cannes 2018 Lineup Is Here

Bonjour! The good folks at the Cannes Film Festival put down their delicious French pastries this morning long enough to announce the Cannes 2018 lineup, full of wonderful looking films that will eventually make their way into select theaters before ending up on VOD. Thus is the nature of the beast. Behold the Cannes 2018 lineup below.

This year’s Cannes lineup is a bit light. That’ll likely change – Cannes Film Festival prez Thierry Fremaux will often announce additional titles in the weeks following the initial announcement. Here’s what probably won’t be added: Netflix titles. Cannes and Netflix are feuding right now, and Netflix pulled their films from Cannes after the prestigious film fest’s new rule that bans films from competition that don’t commit to distribution in French theaters — which seemed to particularly target Netflix.

Following all the hubbub, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said:

“We want our films to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker. There’s a risk in us going in this way and having our films and filmmakers treated disrespectfully at the festival. They’ve set the tone. I don’t think it would be good for us to be there.”

So, if you’re headed to Cannes, don’t expect to see the Netflix logo up on the big screen.

While additional titles will indeed be added at some point, the most surprising thing about this 2018 lineup is what’s missing. New films from Brian De Palma, Olivier Assayas, Harmony Korine, Claire Denis, Lars von Trier, Mia Hansen-Løve, Luca Guadagnino, Terrence Malick and more were all expected to make an appearance, but none are present. Oh well – at least Solo: A Star Wars Story is there.

The Cannes 2018 lineup is below. The Cannes Film Festival runs May 8, 2018 – May 19, 2018.

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Everybody Knows, dir: Asghar Farhadi

COMPETITION

Le Livre D’Image, dir: Jean-Luc Godard

Blackkklansman, dir: Spike Lee

Three Faces, dir: Jafar Panahi

Cold War, dir: Pawel Pawlikowski

Leto, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov

Lazzaro Felice, dir: Alice Rohrwacher

Under The Silver Lake, dir: David Robert Mitchell

Capernaum, dir: Nadine Labaki

At War, dir: Stephane Brizé

Asako I&II, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel, dir: Christophe Honoré

Dogman, dir: Matteo Garrone

Girls Of The Sun, dir: Eva Husson

Yomeddine, dir: A.B Shawky

Burning, dir: Lee-Chang Dong

Shoplifters, dir: Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Ash Is Purest White, dir: Jia Zhang-Ke

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Dead Souls, Wang Bing

10 Years In Thailand, dirs: Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word, dir: Wim Wenders

La Traversée, dir: Romain Goupil

To The Four Winds, dir: Michel Toesca

Le Grand Cirque Mystique, dir: Carlos Diegues

The State Against Mandela And The Others, dirs: Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Arctic, dir: Joe Penna

The Spy Gone North, dir: Yoon Jong-Bing

OUT OF COMPETITION

Le Grand Bain, dir: Gilles Lellouche

Solo: A Star Wars Story, dir: Ron Howard

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan

Little Tickles, dir: Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Sofia, dir: Meyem Benm’Barek

Border, dir: Ali Abbasi

Sextape, dir: Antoine Desrosières

The Gentle Indifference Of The World, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

El Angel, dir: Luis Ortega

In My Room, dir: Ulrich Kohler

The Harvesters, dir: Etienne Kallos

My Favorite Fabric, dir: Gaya Jiji

Friend, dir: Wanuri Kahiu

Euphoria, dir: Valeria Golino

Angel Face, dir: Vanessa Filho

Girl, dir: Lukas Dhont

Manto, dir: Nandita Das