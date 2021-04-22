DreamWorks Animation has released the full trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3. And things don’t look good for our teen survivors as they try to escape Isla Nublar in the animated Netflix series. Watch the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 trailer below.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer

Set during the timeline of the 2015 blockbuster film Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers who are invited to an adventure camp on Isla Nublar, only for things to go horribly wrong when the dinosaurs break out of the park. They are left to fend for their lives on the island, and it seems like things haven’t gotten much better for them, as the stranded campers struggle to escape the empty, dinosaur-ridden park, and now, have to deal with newly escaped dino experiments. The second season took the show beyond the events of the Jurassic World film, though presumably not into the timeline of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which takes place several years after the events of the first film. The third will presumably pick up where the second season left off.

In season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, “Still stranded on the island, the campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research, and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good. But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.”

Naturally, Dr. Wu can’t have been researching a fluffy bunny or something nice — he has to go and invent a deadly new dinosaur. Which is great for viewers of the Annie Award-winning Camp Cretaceous, but not so much for its teen cast, who now have to deal with even more dangerous dinosaur threats than the terrifying Indominus Rex. Worst camp ever.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 premieres on Netflix May 21, 2021.