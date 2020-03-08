There are countless documentary films about comedians, their stand-up tours, and their lives in show business. But Comedy Central will soon shine a light on a sparsely seen side of the lives of nearly two dozen comedians.

Call Your Mother is a new documentary created by Comedy Central and Loki Films that pays tribute to the mothers of comedians like Jim Gaffigan, Judah Friedlander, Jen Kirkman, Kristen Schaal, Tig Notaro, Norm MacDonald, David Spade, Roy Wood Jr., Awkwafina, and many more. The first trailer has arrived now that the film has been announced as part of the Tribeca Film Festival line-up this spring, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Call Your Mother Trailer

Directed by Oscar-nominated directing duo Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp, Freakonomics: The Movie, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You), who also produced the film with Eleanor Galloway, the movie examines the relationships comedians have with their mothers and how they helped shape their comedy stylings.

The full roster of comedians featured in the documentary with their mothers includes Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, The Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

Caroline Hirsch, of the famous comedy venue Caroline’s on Broadway and the New York Comedy Festival, is serving as executive producer and offered up this in the official press release:

“It’s been an incredible experience seeing this concept grow from an idea into a dynamic and hilarious documentary with some of today’s most prolific comedic performers. Incredibly excited to premiere Call Your Mother at Tribeca Film Festival and look forward to debuting this film to Tribeca audiences.”

Let’s just hope that Tribeca Film Festival actually still happens. The festival is slated to happen this April, but with recent shifts in entertainment events due to coronavirus concerns sweeping the globe, such as the delay of the theatrical release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die around the world, some major events may not end up moving forward. It’s a worrisome time for public health, but if Call Your Mother does end up premiering there, it’ll be a welcome relief from all this stress and tension.

After the presumed premiere at Tribeca, the Call Your Mother documentary will air on Comedy Central on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 at 10pm ET/PT.