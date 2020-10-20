It’s Halloween, but since full-on parties are going to be few and far between thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ll have to find other ways to enjoy this spooky holiday. If you’re getting sick of watching horror movies and TV shows at home, maybe you’ll want to mix it up with some gaming, and one of the more entertaining options might be playing the latest iteration of Call of Duty during The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween gameplay event, because two horror icons are getting in on the action.

Starting October 20 and running through November 3, Call of Duty is kicking off an in-game Halloween event adding some new gameplay modes in both Modern Warfare and Warzone game variants, along with a spooky new nighttime setting and Halloween-themed rewards. But the most surprising and ridiculous thing about this whole Call of Duty Halloween event is that Texas Chainsaw Massacre killer Leatherface and the terrifying Saw mascot known as Billy the Puppet will be new player skins, bringing the horror icons and some of their killer style into the multiplayer action.

Billy the Puppet and Leatherface in Call of Duty

Do you want to play a game?

First up, part of The Haunting of Verdansk event will be a new Saw-themed bundle that includes a Billy the Puppet skin for the operator Morte. Along with the creepy skin, players will also be able to use The Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment piece, a special throwing knife that drills into enemies upon impact. There’s also special weapon blueprints, one for an assault rifle and one for a shotgun, as well as a tricycle charm to hang off your weapons other personalized items.

Ain’t he got no pride in his home?

Meanwhile, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle will bring a Leatherface skin for the operator Velikan. Along with the skin, players will also receive a “Family Heirloom” blueprint for a light machine gun which allows players to wield their weapon like a chainsaw. The bundle also comes with the “Anybody Home?” melee blueprint that turns your secondary weapon into a one-handed hammer with a bone-breaker on one side and a meat tenderizer on the other. There are also a few other themed items in the bundle that you’ll have to check out when you get it.

Look, I’m all for some Halloween-themed gaming events giving us something new to do for a couple weeks. But this is silly as hell. It makes a little more sense that these are player skins instead of being the actual characters themselves, but this is the first pop culture themed bundle that this latest iteration of Call of Duty has seen, and it just feels kind of dumb. Will I still play it? Absolutely.

Both of those bundles will be available for purchase within the game, but most of the Haunting of Verdansk stuff will be available for free, and you can get a taste of everything in the event trailer below.

As Halloween draws near, a squad of operators drops in for what seems to be a normal infiltration into Verdansk… though there’s been back-channel chatter about some unexplained and odd occurrences across the remote areas of the map. Operators have been briefed about reports concerning a serial killer who wears his victim’s faces on his own. There’s scattered intel about strange sounds emanating from various locations within the warzone; and not least the piercing, creepy laugher of a ventriloquist doll… It isn’t long before hell breaks loose: One by one, the squad is brutally picked off until there is just one survivor, who after a confrontation with Verdansk’s own urban legend, vows to return under the cover of night and avenge his brothers in arms. Welcome to Season Six’s latest content drop, featuring the Haunting of Verdansk.

Get all the information about what will be in Call of Duty‘s The Haunting of Verdansk event right here.