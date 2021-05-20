Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took the video game franchise back to the days of Ronald Reagan, and now Call of Duty: Warzone has leaned hard into the nostalgia by turning the clock of the battle royale first-person shooter all the way back to the 1980s. With the recent shift in time, Call of Duty has announced a new 80s Action Heroes update that will make John Rambo and John McClane playable characters. Plus, the Warzone map will add Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard to the massive game map along with survival camps from Rambo: First Blood Part II. Get a peak at the Call of Duty 80s Action Heroes update below and welcome to the party, pal.

Call of Duty 80s Action Heroes Update

The Call of Duty: Warzone map of Verdansk will be temporarily be replacing the Broadcast Tower with Nakatomi Plaza, the skyscraper where John McClane had to crash a holiday party in the original Die Hard. It’s not clear if you’ll be able to drop somebody out of one of the windows, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed. However, there will be several missions players can attempt in a match that will allow them to crack open a vault at the top of the building. If you succeed, there’s a bunch of cash in it for you.

Elsewhere on the map, various campsites have been turned into survival camps inspired by Rambo: First Blood Part II. At these camps will be some helpful loadout items, as well as the dogtags of fallen comrades. If you collect enough of them, there’s some kind of mysterious reward that you’ll be able to get.

However, the most exciting addition in the 80s Action Heroes update is the addition of John McClane and John Rambo.

The Rambo Operator Bundle not only gives you Rambo as a playable character, but you’ll also get two finishing moves, including one involving his signature bow and arrow. Plus, there are also blueprints for an assault rifle, an LMG, and a deadly knife, as well as some other in-game goodies.

The John McClane Operator Bundle brings in the New York cop, and he’s probably at the wrong place at the wrong time. Along with John McClane as a playable character, you also geta special finishing move and three weapons blue prints for a tactical rifle, and SMG, and an assault rifle, along with some other gear.

The Call of Duty 80s Action Heroes update is going live today, so get in the game with your favorite action heroes.