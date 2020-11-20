David Leitch’s Bullet Train may not run on ordinary fuel – it may run on star power. After all, the Brad Pitt-led action thriller is starting to be pretty jam-packed with stars. Hunters star Logan Lerman is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast which already includes Pitt, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, and Lady Gaga. It makes you wonder how big this train is actually going to be.

Deadline reports that Logan Lerman is set to join the cast of Bullet Train, the action thriller directed by Hobbs & Shaw filmmaker David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, along with a whole host of stars which includes the aforementioned King, Beetz, Shannon, and Gaga, as well as Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji.

Lerman is admittedly not the most exciting addition to the Bullet Train cast — the star of Amazon’s Nazi hunter series Hunters, which stars Al Pacino, Lerman was once one of Hollywood’s YA It Boys, taking the title role in the Percy Jackson franchise. He’s actually acted opposite Pitt before, in David Ayer’s World War II film Fury, as well as alongside other seasoned movie stars like Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in James Mangold’s 3:10 To Yuma, and with Crowe again in Darren Aronofsky’s Noah. But while Lerman is good at playing opposite older movie stars and character actors, I confess I’ve never found him an interesting lead on his own, even in decent indie films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Which is probably why it’s good he’s not the lead in Bullet Train, and can do whatever a supporting actor like him is supposed to do in the film (there are no details yet on who he’s playing or how major is part is).

The film is based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese book Maria Beetle, which centers on multiple assassins with conflicting motivations boarding the same bullet train in Tokyo. Pitt is reportedly playing an American hitman named Ladybug, and actors like Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) are also playing assassins. Andrew Koji (Cinemax’s Warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk), Zazie Beetz (Joker, Atlanta, Deadpool 2), and Masi Oka (Heroes) are also in the mix somehow, though exact plot specifics remain a unclear.

Leitch will also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.