Father’s Day is next week, and Apple TV+ will be shining a light on six different fathers around the world with a new documentary called Dads, marking the feature directorial debut of Bryce Dallas Howard. The first trailer for the film has arrived, and in addition to the stories of various fathers around the world, there’s a collection of talking heads from famous fathers such as Will Smith, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Hasan Minaj, Kenan Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris, Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, and more.

Dads Trailer

Along with the main stories of fathers and famous faces talking about how their own lives changed, it looks like there’s a variety of viral videos from the web showing various dads taking care of their kids in unique ways. Though some are heartfelt and inspiring, others show that parenting doesn’t always yield the most favorable results, especially as kids turn into teenagers.

Bryce Dallas Howard also shines a light on her own life, talking directly to her father Ron Howard, and bringing in her brother Reed Howard to talk about growing up with their famous filmmaker father. Their conversations appear to get rather emotional, with Howard getting choked up as he talks about how much being a father means to him, and they’re not the only ones moved to tears in their conversations about fatherhood.

As Will Smith so succinctly puts it, “We had a 1,000-page manual for a television. They send you home with a baby and nothing!”

Here’s the official synopsis for Dads, coming to Apple TV+ on June 19, 2020.