‘Dads’ Trailer: Bryce Dallas Howard’s Documentary Focuses on Fatherhood with the Help of Famous Dads
Posted on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Father’s Day is next week, and Apple TV+ will be shining a light on six different fathers around the world with a new documentary called Dads, marking the feature directorial debut of Bryce Dallas Howard. The first trailer for the film has arrived, and in addition to the stories of various fathers around the world, there’s a collection of talking heads from famous fathers such as Will Smith, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Hasan Minaj, Kenan Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris, Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, and more.
Dads Trailer
Along with the main stories of fathers and famous faces talking about how their own lives changed, it looks like there’s a variety of viral videos from the web showing various dads taking care of their kids in unique ways. Though some are heartfelt and inspiring, others show that parenting doesn’t always yield the most favorable results, especially as kids turn into teenagers.
Bryce Dallas Howard also shines a light on her own life, talking directly to her father Ron Howard, and bringing in her brother Reed Howard to talk about growing up with their famous filmmaker father. Their conversations appear to get rather emotional, with Howard getting choked up as he talks about how much being a father means to him, and they’re not the only ones moved to tears in their conversations about fatherhood.
As Will Smith so succinctly puts it, “We had a 1,000-page manual for a television. They send you home with a baby and nothing!”
Here’s the official synopsis for Dads, coming to Apple TV+ on June 19, 2020.
“Dads” is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.