The last time Bruce Willis reprised his role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, the results were disappointing to say the least. But over the weekend, fans were intrigued when the actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, posted a teaser for the return of the increasingly invincible detective. For some reason, many thought this was a tease for a new Die Hard movie that no one had heard about. However, it turns out it was just a tease for an expensive new advertisement with John McClane shilling Die Hard car batteries for Advance Auto Parts. But honestly, it’s still probably better than the entirety of A Good Day to Die Hard.

Watch the Die Hard car battery commercial below and enjoy the cameos and Easter eggs throughout.

Die Hard Car Battery Commercial

Bruce Willis doesn’t exactly appear to be acting his heart out here, but it does seem like he’s having fun, especially when he’s forced to climb through the vent of an Advance Auto Parts store, carrying a Die Hard car battery with the logo perfectly visible along with him.

In an official press release accompanying the ad, Willis said:

“I’ve never done any sort of commercial with the John McClane character, but Advance Auto Parts brought an idea to integrate DieHard the battery into the ‘Die Hard’ story through a short film that’s authentic to McClane and both brands. Advance approached this like a motion picture – the script is clever, the production intense and the spot is entertaining. This is what ‘Die Hard’ fans expect. I think they will dig the DieHard-‘Die Hard’ mashup.”

Adding to the, uh, authenticity, is the return of the Die Hard bad guy Theo (Clarence Gilyard) and the limo driver Argyle (De’voreaux White). Where the hell have they been this entire time, eh? There are a few more Easter eggs and references to the original movie in there, and thankfully John McClane doesn’t complain a single time about this interrupting his vacation.

This is a Super Bowl-level kind of commercial that debuted during the FOX broadcast of the Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay NFL game this weekend. So why not wait until the Big Game to put this ad out there? Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said:

“Cold weather is coming. We know motorists will begin to encounter battery failure. We want them to know that the only automotive aftermarket stores where they can get the most reliable, durable and powerful battery – DieHard – are at Carquest stores.”

Cold weather is coming? That’s because winter is coming. Maybe next we can get a commercial of Game of Thrones character Hodor trying to stop Black Friday shoppers from breaking own the door of an Advance Auto Parts store.