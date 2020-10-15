Rock and roll icons Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band haven’t recorded an album together live since 1984’s Born in the U.S.A., but more than 35 years later, they headed back in the studio to do it again – and a camera crew was present to capture the action. The resulting footage has been edited into a documentary called Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, which hits AppleTV+ in just a few days. Check out the trailer below, which showcases the ever-evolving relationship between The Boss and his band and the sometimes chaotic environment in which they recorded their latest songs.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Trailer

Springsteen, who has won 20 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony, and two Golden Globe Awards over his impressive five-decade career, is arguably the king of the heartland rock subgenre. He’s a prolific songwriter who has 19 albums (and tons of unreleased material) under his belt already, and in recent years, he’s become known for his lengthy concert performances. While many bands (in the pre-COVID era) would come out and play for 90 minutes and then pack it up, Springsteen would regularly blast past that, sometimes even playing shows that were four hours long.

His newest album, Letter to You, is coming out later this month, and coinciding with that release is the premiere of this documentary, chronicling the mostly harmonious (but sometimes chaotic) making of the album. Thom Zimny, who has been making music videos for Springsteen and documenting the musician’s career for the past fifteen years (and has also taken detours into the lives of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Johnny Cash), directed this documentary. His most recent directing credit was Western Stars, the 2019 live concert performance doc about Springsteen.

It’s a good time to be a Springsteen fan right now, what with his recent Broadway show being captured as a Netflix special, his music inspiring the recent movie Blinded by the Light, and now this. Here is the documentary’s official description:

Go behind the music as Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band record together live for the first time since Born In The U.S.A. in this intimate documentary that captures reflections on love, loss, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen’s life.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You arrives on AppleTV+ on October 23, 2020. Check out the music videos for the album’s first two singles, “Letter to You” and “Ghosts,” below: