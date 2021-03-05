Back in 2019, Judd Apatow teamed up with Billy Eichner to produce a yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy starring and written by the Billy on the Street host and comedian. Two years later, that rom-com now has a name and a release date, and a history-making precedent that will set it apart from the rest of the genre.

Universal has set the release date for Bros, which it is touting as the first major studio movie to star and be written by an openly gay man, for August 12, 2022, The Wrap reports. Eichner is starring in the film, which he is co-writing with Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who is also directing the rom-com.

Per The Wrap, the film is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.” It features two gay leads “as they each try to maybe, possibly, probably stumble towards love…that is, if they can find the time. They’re both very busy.” The actor who will portray Eichner’s on-screen love interest has not been announced yet.

Apatow produces Bros with Stoller and Joshua Church, the co-producer for Trainwreck and Step Brothers, with Eichner serving as executive producer on the film.

Eichner, who initially carved out a comedy career for himself as the host of his man-on-the-street comedy game show Billy on the Street, ambushing unsuspecting New Yorkers in clips that frequently went viral, has been steadily growing his acting career with roles in Parks and Recreation, the Lion King remake, and most notably in the Hulu comedy Difficult People, which aired for three critically acclaimed season. He has worked with Stoller before on Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and the Netflix sitcom Friends From College, but has been using his platform more recently to advocate for expanded roles for LGBTQ actors in Hollywood, such as with the Man in the Box biopic he boarded last year.

In an interview with Variety, Eichner discussed the significance of being the first openly gay man to write and star in a rom-com for a major Hollywood studio. “I’m honored that it’s me, but it should have been someone else 30 or 40 years ago,” he said. “I hear people talking about diversity and inclusion, but I often see gay people left out of those conversations. The comedy community, which has always been such a straight man’s game, has not been kind to openly gay men.”

We can likely expect more casting new in the months to come for Bros, before it hits theaters next summer.