Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end this August, and the conclusion will be bittersweet. I’ve loved the show since its launch, but I’m also ready to let it go. Not only is it time for everyone to take a breather from cop shows, but I also think the series has more or less run its course. I will always cherish the laughs it brought me, but I also think it’s okay to say goodbye.

A new Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 trailer awaits you below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Trailer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had quite a run. The show originated on Fox, but despite a very vocal following, Fox ultimately gave it the boot. Thankfully, NBC stepped in and rescued the show. But now, it’s time to say goodbye. Season 8 will be the show’s last season, and the trailer above promises both heart and humor. This final season will also likely come under extra scrutiny. Scripts for season 8 were already written when country-wide protests against police violence began in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Realizing that a show about wacky, funny cops might be ill-timed, the folks behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended up scrapping four completed scripts to reshape the tone of the season.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” series creator Dan Goor said back in February. “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

One Last Ride

I’m glad the Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going out on its own terms and giving the show a proper send-off instead of just ending. I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional for fans who have stuck with the series from the get-go. I know we’re all still uneasy about the idea of comical cops, but I’ve never really looked at the show as an accurate representation of the police. It instead exists in some alternate universe, at least in my mind. And I’ve grown to love these characters, and will miss them. That said, I’m fine with the show ending at this point. Not just because of current events, but also because I can’t imagine the show lasting much longer, at least successfully. Season 7 ended with Jake and Amy having a baby, and honestly, that kind of feels like a series-killer to me. I’m not interested in a bunch of seasons of Jake and Amy being goofy parents.

The final season will once again feature Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Braugher as Raymond Holt, Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. Will Chelsea Peretti‘s Gina Linetti return? Nothing’s been announced yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premieres Thursday, August 12 with two back-to-back episodes.