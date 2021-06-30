(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

In the immortal words of the members of Brooklyn’s fictional 99th precinct: “Nine-Nine!” The eighth and final season of the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to television this summer, and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about season 8 below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The ten-episode final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC on Thursday, August 12, 2021. If you don’t have access to a television with a basic connection, you can watch the show on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock (although you’ll probably have to shell out some money for Peacock Premium if you want to watch the new season as it airs). NBC also signed a licensing deal for Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Hulu that expires in 2024, so you should also be able to stream the show there shortly after it premieres on the traditional network.

How Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine Be Different in Its Final Season?

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police last year and the subsequent recognition of racial injustice that horrible event spawned for many people, watching a show about cops doesn’t seem quite as fun as it used to. But the show is going to reckon with that idea in a very real way, with Terry Crews stating that the writers had scrapped four completed scripts in order to reshape the tone of the season.

“What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy,” said actor Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Raymond Holt on the show. “So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department…I have a tremendous amount of confidence in [the writers] that we’re going to deal with this in a smart and funny way that acknowledges the world as it is.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Showrunner, Crew, and More

Dan Goor remains the showrunner of this series, which he co-created alongside Mike Schur, whose previous shows include The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place. “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” Goor said back in February. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Cast

The show stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Braugher as Raymond Holt, Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. And even though Chelsea Peretti is no longer a regular presence on the show with her wild character Gina Linetti, I suspect she’ll be back in some capacity to send this show off with a bang.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Featurette