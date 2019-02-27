‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 7 at NBC

FOX may have canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but NBC saved it. And even though the series is only six episodes into the sixth season, NBC is already satisfied enough with the show’s performance to renew it for a seventh season. NOICE!

The Hollywood Reporter has news of NBC ordering Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7. Here’s the official statement from Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment:

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life. Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been airing on Thursdays on NBC since January 10, and the ratings are already remarkably higher than they were on FOX. The Wrap reports that through the first six episodes at their new network home, they’ve averaged 3.918 million viewers. Take a look at the first six episodes from the show’s fifth season at FOX, and you’ll see it only averaged 2.923 million viewers. That’s basically a million more viewers on NBC than the show’s new run on FOX.

Of course, the question is how long can the show keep this momentum going? As we’ve seen with even the greatest comedy shows, they start to lose their luster a little bit as the seasons stack up. Even a favorite like The Office wasn’t very great in the last couple seasons until close to the series finale. In fact, with the exception of animated shows, comedies rarely make it into double digit seasons. So NBC should probably enjoy Brooklyn Nine-Nine while it can, because I can’t imagine this will last forever. But if it does go for longer than usual, hopefully it’ll be more than satisfying for all of us.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker. It airs Thursdays on NBC, and you can catch up on the entire series on Hulu right now. Or if you like, you can have Terry Crews himself get you caught up in just seven minutes if you don’t get mesmerized by his big muscles and sparkling smile: