Brooklyn Nine-Nine is returning for a seventh season on NBC next month, and the first trailer with new footage from the season premiere has finally arrived. It’s a throwback to cop shows of the 1980s, which feels appropriate since Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) has to go back to his early days as a patrolman after his nemesis Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) learned he only spent a month as a uniformed patrolman before becoming a detective. That’s a breach of NYPD rules, and the temporary demotion results in a little bit of confusion for Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his team.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Trailer

After spending much of the sixth season depressed about losing the commissioner job, Captain Holt finally got his groove back by catching the new commissioner in a bit of a controversy. But it resulted in Wuntch becoming the new acting commissioner, and when Holt inadvertently revealed that he only spent a month as a patrolman, she jumped at the opportunity to humiliate him yet again.

With Wuntch as acting commissioner, things are bound to be rough around the Nine-Nine for awhile. But she did allow for Terry (Terry Crews) to stay in the precinct instead of being transferred to Staten Island, so maybe she won’t be as terrible as we’re anticipating.

As for the rest of the season, it sounds like there will be another heist episode this season. However, just like last season, it’s not likely to take place on Halloween like the first five seasons. That’s only because the mid-season premiere of the show on NBC happens long after Halloween is over. Last season, the heist unfolded on Cinco de Mayo, but maybe another holiday will get the heist treatment this year. Maybe an Easter heist would be fun?

One thing we’re sadly still in the dark on is a roster of guest stars this season. As of now, we only know that former Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer will have a role as a policewoman named Debbie Fogel, and she’ll be working with Holt in his new patrolman position. Here’s hoping we get word on more of the guest stars coming up this season very soon.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to NBC on February 6, 2020.