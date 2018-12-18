Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to NBC in January for a sixth season after being canceled by FOX last year. That means there are a bunch of new viewers who might be tuning in to check out the comedy series focusing on the antics of the 99th precinct in Brooklyn, New York. So NBC has put together a Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 sneak peek video with a tease of what’s to come in the new episodes. But it also catches up viewers who might be too lazy to watch all five of the previous seasons.

Check out the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 sneak peek video.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Sneak Peek Video

As the video recounts, the end of the fifth season featured Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) finally marrying Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). This is Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s equivalent of Jim and Pam getting married on The Office, and they’re even slightly ahead of schedule since that wedding didn’t happen until early in the sixth season.

However, the more important part of the season five finale had Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) leaving everyone (including the audience) with a cliffhanger. Captain Holt was up for the job of Commissioner, but it’s not clear whether or not he has the job. We’ll likely find out in the sixth season premiere, but so far, producers are keeping that detail hidden.

Even though this promo doesn’t have a lot of new footage from the sixth season, it has a lot of great moments that show prospective new viewers just how great this series is. Not only is the comparison to NBC favorites like The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock totally accurate, but the show speaks for itself with the hilarity on display, especially that goldfish drinking moment between Hitchcock and Scully.

The rest of the cast features the always satisfying energy of Terry Crews as Sergeant Terry, the deadpan sarcasm of Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa, the overly enthusiastic and friendly Joe LoTuglio as Boyle, and the snarky Chelsea Peretti as Gina, though the latter won’t be around for the sixth season as much as she was in previous seasons.

If you missed the explosive first trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6, check it out over here. Otherwise, you can watch the previous five season of the series over on Hulu right now, and get caught up before the new season hits NBC on January 10, 2019 at 9pm ET/PT.