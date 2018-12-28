After fans stirred up quite a ruckus online following the cancellation of the cop comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine over at FOX, the show was brought back to life thanks to a sixth season order at NBC. Now we’re on the verge of the season six premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the Peacock is hoping to drum up some new viewers to join the already loyal fans of one of the best comedies on TV right now. That’s why they’ve put together a Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap video to catch up even the most clueless viewer on the entire series so far.

Watch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap video below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Recap Video

NBC does a great job of setting the stage to give new viewers an idea of what they’re getting into. First they introduce the cast of characters played by Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker, and they do it all through their introduction to Captain Holt, played by Andre Braugher.

After all the introductions are out of the way, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap video digs a little deeper into the characters, including the all-important set-up for the romance that blossoms between Jake Peralta (Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Fumero). It all begins with a simple bet resulting in the two going on a date, and then it quickly jumps to sex and moving in together, and of course, marriage, which only just happened at the end of the fifth season.

The set up for the romance takes a good chuck of time, but thankfully, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap video also dives into some of the other finer points of the show. For example, there are recurring Halloween heists, and constant shenanigans involving the dimwitted duo of Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), which you can see more of right here:

Wrapping things up, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap video sets the stage for the sixth season premiere by ending with the cliffhanger of whether or not Captain Holt would be getting the job of Commissioner. We should be getting the answer to that question when season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on NBC on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

Even if you just watched this recap video, you really should head over to Hulu and see if you can binge every episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before the show returns next month. You won’t regret it.