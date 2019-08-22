Duncan Thum, a two-time Emmy nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, California, brings his musical talents to the soundtrack of the Amazon Studios comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon. The indie comedy stars Jillian Bell as a “hard-partying woman” who “receives a startling wake-up call when a visit to the doctor reveals how unhealthy she is.” She then takes up running, with the goal of entering the New York City Marathon. We’re debuting two exclusive tracks from Thum’s Brittany Runs a Marathon soundtrack. Hear them below.

Lakeshore Records is set to release Brittany Runs A Marathon—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on August 23, from composer Duncan Thum (Chef’s Table). The Paul Downs Colaizzo-directed film opens in theaters August 23. Here’s the synopsis:

Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody’s best friend ? except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor’s office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until her seemingly together neighbor Catherine pushes her to lace up her Converse sneakers and run one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. And soon, after finishing her first mile, she sets an almost unthinkable goal: running in the New York City Marathon.

Our own Ethan Anderton saw Brittany Runs A Marathon at Sundance, and came away impressed, writing: “Brittany Runs a Marathon could have easily been a cookie cutter inspirational sports story following training regimes that turn Brittany into a fitness dynamo striving to run in the New York City marathon. But this movie is about so much more than getting in shape. Sure, it has plenty to say about being comfortable in your own body. And it hits home the idea of avoiding others who try to lump you into a certain personality bubble simply because you’re overweight and once lived a carefree lifestyle that was full of more punchlines than purpose.”

Regarding his score for the film, Thum says: “A refreshing and unique facet of Brittany Runs A Marathon is that the film allows characters who are typically sidelined to take center stage. Director Paul Downs Colaizzo’s vision for the score was to evoke Brittany’s inner world while looking beyond tired tropes about female self-empowerment. I knew I was in for a challenge, but when I first watched the film down, I found myself having this strong sense of déjà vu. I really connected with Brittany’s story of getting off your butt and going after the things you want in life. Of course, it’s not easy! I was vicariously reliving my own trials and tribulations as a runner – injuries, aspirations, all of it…It clicked that music is the perfect partner to running. Running roots you to your own rhythm and emotional core. It’s powerful. It can get you moving when you’re feeling low and celebrate with you when you’re feeling triumphant. Once I began to draw that Venn diagram, musical ideas began to emerge and I felt I was finally in Brittany’s shoes with her.”

The full track list is below.

Track List

01. NYC Marathon (Alt Version)

02. Results

03. Moneybags Martha (Alt Version)

04. One Block

05. Astoria Runners Group

06. Just A Little Addy

07. Application

08. First 5k

09. Too Much Cardio

10. Finish Line Dreams

11. Pushing It

12. Enjoy This

13. Cartoon Music

14. Netflix And Chill

15. The Blanket Just Moved

16. Losing Control

17. We’re Not Dating

18. Step By Step

19. The Finish Line

20. Results (Alt Version)