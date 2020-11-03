Scandal (and the creator of Scandal) has come to Regency England. Shonda Rhimes’ first major original series for Netflix has finally arrived, with a glitzy, racially diverse trailer that puts Rhimes’ signature brand of soap to the period drama. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, and from the trailer, looks like a Gossip Girl threw on a corset. Watch the Bridgerton trailer below.

Bridgerton Trailer

When Shonda Rhimes first signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix, she became one of the first major TV names that the streaming platform managed to poach from their longtime network homes. Three years later, and several mega-dollar deals with creators like Ryan Murphy, Guillermo del Toro, and more, Rhimes is finally making her Netflix debut with Bridgerton.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton is a “smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.”

So what does it look like when you bring some scandal to Regency England — in more ways than one? The series is adapted and showrun by Scandal veteran Chris Van Dusen, who appears to take cues both from the Rhimes ABC series that he executive produced, as well as the CW’s Gossip Girl. The latter sounds like a weird premise to put a corset on, but the idea of a group of London aristocrats whose lives are reported on and sabotaged by the mysterious and anonymous “Lady Whistledown,” (voiced by the inimitable Julie Andrews) is right out of the CW teen soap. Yes, Julie Andrews playing Regency era Gossip Girl is not something you’d expect, but leave it to Rhimes to make it work. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful English family, as she makes her debut into London society, leaving her to fight for the most eligible bachelors, which includes the rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

As if the sordid soapiness and the lavish costumes weren’t enough of a draw, Rhimes has turned Bridgerton into one of the most racially diverse period dramas onscreen, with several actors of color playing a prominent part in the show.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page lead the cast of Bridgerton rounded out by Jonathan Bailey, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, and Polly Walker.

Bridgerton, from Shondaland, premieres on Netflix on December 25, 2020.