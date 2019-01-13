Soon, you can be the one that knocks — on your phone screen. A Breaking Bad mobile game is on its way to teach fans of the AMC drama the inner workings of the empire business and test the limits of their moral codes. The free-to-play mobile game is titled Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements and is expected to launch later this year.

Eleven years after Walter White (Bryan Cranston) first took off his pants and strapped on an apron, Breaking Bad still hasn’t faded from the pop culture consciousness thanks to acclaimed spin-offs like Better Call Saul and frequent reports of spin-off movies that could star Walter’s tragic meth-making partner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). But creator Vince Gilligan teased one more thing that will pull you back into his morally ambiguous world: a mobile game.

The Hollywood Reporter learned that publisher FTX Games and developer Plamee are developing Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, a free-to-play mobile game that will allow players to build and grow a criminal operation that could rival Heisenberg’s empire. Fans will feature Walt and Jesse, and get to interact with as fan-favorites Gus Fring, Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut.

Specifics on gameplay have yet to be released, but you can watch a teaser for the game below.

If you’re nervous about a brilliant prestige drama about the moral ambiguity of power and drugs being reduced to a video game, at least Gilligan has thrown his weight behind Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, which will probably tie in nicely to the planned Jesse Pinkman spin-off movie. Gilligan released the following statement accompanying the game’s reveal:

“[FTX Games] care as much about the details as our creative team, and I have been very impressed with their commitment to building an authentic extension of the series’ story universe. I think this will be a fun experience for fans, to interact with characters from Breaking Bad in a completely new way.”

FTX Games and Plamee are behind the mobile game Narcos: Cartel Wars, which tied into Netflix’s crime drama series Narcos and according to FTX Games’ site, the company is also producing games based on Criminal Minds and The Walking Dead.

Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements will be arriving on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in 2019.