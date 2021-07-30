Rosa Salazar wants revenge in the brand new Brand New Cherry Flavor trailer. The stylish-looking Netflix series comes from creators Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, and Antosca’s involvement immediately catches my eye because he also created the great, underrated Channel Zero. In the upcoming Brand New Cherry Flavor, “A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge – and kittens.”

Brand New Cherry Flavor Trailer

Looking like a mash-up of Mulholland Drive and The Neon Demon, Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor is a ’90s-set horror series that appears to be chock-full of arresting imagery and a lot of lighting effects. The series stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Manny Jacinto, Jeff Ward, and more, and is due out on Netflix in August.

Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion created the show, and that’s good enough for me. Both of them worked on Channel Zero, a series that Antosca created. And if you haven’t seen Channel Zero, let me give you a quick rundown. The show, which lasted four seasons, drew on “creepypasta” – online urban legends and scary stories – to create a spooky, creepy, weird anthology that deserved a much bigger audience. Antosca also co-wrote Antlers, the upcoming horror movie that’s based on his short story “The Quiet Boy.” He also co-created the non-horror (but still disturbing) series The Act.

Brand New Cherry Flavor Synopsis

So what the heck is Brand New Cherry Flavor about, other than lots and lots of style? Here’s a synopsis:

Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

Sounds good to me. I dig this trailer – especially Catherine Keener’s creepy cat lady – and I hope this ends up being a worthwhile new horror series to watch. Antosca and Zion serve as showrunners, executive producers, and writers. I have no info on who is directing the show just yet, though. There are 8 episodes total, and they’ll drop onto Netflix on August 13, which just happens to be a Friday the 13th, for maximum creepiness.