Get ready to sink your teeth into Boys From County Hell, a new Irish vampire comedy headed to horror streaming service Shudder this week. Ahead of the premiere, we’re debuting an exclusive clip from the film, which stars Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), Nigel O’Neill (The Bookshop), Louisa Harland (Derry Girls), Fra Fee (Animals, Hawkeye), John Lynch (The Terror, The Banishing) and Michael Hough (Chapelwaite). Chris Baugh (Bad Day for the Cut) writes and directs the pic, which is set in Six Mile Hill, “a sleepy town whose only claim to fame is that locals say Bram Stoker once spent a night in the local pub.”

Boys From County Hell Clip

In Boys From County Hell, “Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill – a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the famed author Bram Stoker – when construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula. Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, a free-spirited young man who prefers pints to pickaxes, and they’re forced to fight to survive the night while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.”

Boys From County Hell is the latest Shudder exclusive, which is almost always a reason to pay attention. The streaming service continues to be a horror lover’s paradise, and if you’re a fan of the genre but still not subscribing, you should really sort that out. I haven’t seen Boys From County Hell just yet, but Marisa Mirabal reviewed it for /Film last year, writing: “The film’s 90 minute runtime gets to the point, but does leave one thirsty for more bloodshed. However, Boys from County Hell unearths a refreshing spin on vampire lore and provides a dark tale of camaraderie that can be legendary in its own right.”

Boys From County Hell is produced by Brendan Mullin of Six Mile Hill Productions and Yvonne Donohoe for Blinder Films, and executive produced by Katie Holly for Blinder Films, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill for Automatik, and Lesley McKimm for Screen Ireland. The film is a co-production between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and was supported by Endeavor Content, Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen, and Egg Post Production.

Look for Boys From County Hell on Shudder on April 22.