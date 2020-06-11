Don Winslow Says No Adaptation of His Books Will Film in Georgia Until Voter Suppression is Addressed
Posted on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
Don Winslow, the author of books like The Force and the Cartel trilogy, has optioned the rights to several of his novels to studios and TV networks. But in the wake of this week’s egregious voter suppression in Georgia, Winslow is taking action.
“I will allow no film or television show based on one of my works to be shot in the state of Georgia until its government takes immediate, real and concrete steps to ensure free and fair elections and to end voter suppression,” he writes in a recent op-ed, and he’s calling on the rest of Hollywood to also boycott Georgia until the issue can be addressed in a serious, meaningful way.
If you didn’t hear about what happened at the polls in Georgia on Tuesday, I encourage you to look into it. In short, the state’s primary elections were a total nightmare: malfunctioning voting machines, polling sites not adequately staffed and not opening on time, a failure to deliver absentee ballots through the mail, and – most importantly – massive differences in the wait times between polling stations that served primarily white voters, and those that serve the state’s biggest Black populations. You can hear more details about it on today’s episode of The New York Times’ The Daily podcast, or hear author and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talk about it here:
In his op-ed for Deadline, Winslow called Tuesday’s events “a disgraceful travesty,” and says the Secretary of State’s deliberate incompetence is endangering democracy as we know it. I encourage you to read his whole piece, but here’s the most relevant section for our film, TV, and pop culture blog:
At last count, the projects in the works based on Winslow’s books include The Force (starring Matt Damon and directed by James Mangold) and an FX adaptation of the Cartel trilogy. Previously, the industry had its eye on Winslow’s The Winter of Frankie Machine and Satori, but it’s unclear where those projects currently stand.
This isn’t the first time Hollywood has bristled at the restrictive politics of the representatives controlling the state. Last year, a movement to boycott Georgia began growing in Hollywood thanks to Governor Brian Kemp’s signing of a “heartbeat” law that essentially bans abortions after six weeks, with several productions pulling out of the state entirely and major studios threatening to leave as well. The ban has not taken effect yet – a federal judge temporarily blocked the law, which is still caught up in the court system.