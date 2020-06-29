Universal Studios Florida is currently open, and earlier this month, they held a soft opening for The Bourne Stuntacular, which promises “a cutting-edge fusion of stagecraft and film” featuring a stunt show designed around the Bourne Identity franchise. While the park is open, there are still safety measures to consider, since the coronavirus is still around. With that in mind, Universal is hosting a Bourne Stuntacular virtual sneak peek tonight.

Bourne Stuntatcular

The Bourne Stuntacular is set to officially open tomorrow, but if you can’t head to Universal Studios Florida, you can still partake in some of that sweet stunt action. A virtual sneak peek will arrive tonight, June 29, at 7:00 pm EST. The Bourne Stuntacular “follows the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise – thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn – will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live-action ends and the cinema begins.”

Sadly, it looks like Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross and his chems from The Bourne Legacy are both being left out of the fun.

During the Stuntacular, viewers follow Bourne “across three continents as sinister characters pursue him, hoping to bring him in. He dangles from a helicopter in Dubai. He’s chased across rooftops in Tangier. He’s pursued on his motorcycle through Virginia. There are fistfights, shootouts and danger at every turn. You don’t just watch it. You feel it.”

I wonder how all this cutting-edge tech will play out virtually. Will it have the same effect? The actual Stuntacular includes automated vehicle tracking systems, pinpoint-accurate projection mapping, and more, and I’m just not sure how cool and exciting that’ll be via a YouTube link. But I do give Universal points for understanding that they can’t operate like everything is normal right now. They even have the following guidelines for the attraction: