As you have probably heard, bush fires have devastated Australia in recent weeks. Along with all the houses and forests that have been destroyed, 28 people have died and the wildlife has suffered immensely. Experts estimate that over 480 million animals have been killed in the fires, and those trying to keep the surviving animals safe from the fire need all the help they can get. That’s why Bottleneck Gallery has teamed up with Mark Englert for a new charity print inspired by the hit TV series LOST, and 100% of the profits will be donated to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Lost ended, but it’s a show that helped make television what it is today, even as streaming starts to take over our entertainment options. The landmark series saw plenty of art released during and after the show’s conclusion, and now Lost is doing more good with three prints (inspired by Mark Englert’s Parks and Recreation print that was also used for charity) that will help benefit the Kangaroo Wildlife Park. See them below.

The Island National Park by Mark Englert

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 300

$50 / Complete Set: $130

A portion of profits from this edition will be donated to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

The Island National Park – Variant by Mark Englert

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$60 / Complete Set: $130

A portion of profits from this edition will be donated to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

The Island National Park – Charity Edition by Mark Englert

Giclee

11 x 14 inches

Hand-numbered edition timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

through Friday, January 24th @ 12PM ET

$25 / Complete Set: $130

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

100% of profits from this edition will be donated to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

The first two prints are limited edition prints where a portion of the profits will go to the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. They’re available now while supplies last at Bottleneck Gallery’s website.

However, that third print is the official charity edition that is a hand-numbered, timed edition that will be on sale through January 24, at 12pm ET. It only costs $25 and all that money goes to a good cause down under.

If you’re a really big Lost fan, you can even spring for all three of the prints for $130, also while supplies last.

This is a great way to help Australia during this difficult time and ensure that their ecosystem gets some assistance as the wildlife there tries to recover from this devastation.