Bottleneck Gallery is going batty today with the release of several new Batman prints inspired by the Dark Knight’s various appearances in film and television over the years. Mark Chilcott has delivered a batch of incredible cityscapes featuring the Caped Crusader keeping watch over Gotham City and cruising the streets in a couple trademark vehicles from Tim Burton’s Batman and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Meanwhile, Ben Wills puts a minimalist spin on the rivalry between The Penguin and Batman and Ann Bembi lets Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Batman Returns out of the bag.

Check out all of the new Bottleneck Gallery Batman posters below and find out how you can get them.

Bottleneck Gallery Batman Posters

Batmobile by Mark Chilcott

Giclée print

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$40

Batpod by Mark Chilcott

Giclée print

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

These two prints featuring Batman’s signature Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie and the Batpod from The Dark Knight outstanding. I like how the Batmobile seems to be more casually cruising through the city on patrol while the Batpod appears to be speeding towards The Joker in the middle of a Gotham City street.

Gotham by Mark Chilcott

Giclée print

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Red City by Mark Chilcott

Giclée print

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Then we have these gorgeous cityscapes of Gotham City. The first appears to be inspired by Batman Begins, specifically The Narrows where Scarecrow’s fear gas is unleashed on unsuspecting citizens. As for the second “Red City,” I’m not sure if there’s any specific inspiration, but the color scheme implies that maybe Batman: The Animated Series was in mind.

Gotham’s Shadow by Ben Wills

Screen print

16 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$40

Shifting gears, Ben Wills created this minimalist design giving The Penguin’s umbrella a batty makeover. Though this feels like a tribute to Batman Returns, the Bat symbol in that umbrella shape makes it feel like it’s emulating the Batman TV series from 1966. Either way, it’s a clever, simple design.

Catwoman by Ann Bembi

Giclée print

16 x 20 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$45

Catwoman – Foil Variant by Ann Bembi

Giclée print on metallic foil paper

16 x 20 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 40

$50

Finally, we have Michelle Pfeiffer looking sultry as hell in the skin tight, latex Catwoman suit. The pink neon sign that now reads “Hell Here” glows in the background as light from the city outside peaks through her apartment’s blinds. The foil variant will definitely add a nice shimmer to that latex suit .

All of the Bottleneck Gallery Batman posters will be on sale at their online shop starting at 12:00 P.M. EST today.